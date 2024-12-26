Bushra Bibi granted interim bail in four Nov 26 protest cases

ISLAMABAD: A District and Sessions Court granted interim bail to former first lady Bushra Bibi until January 13, in four cases related to the November 26th protests.

District and Sessions Judge Shabbir Bhatti heard the interim bail applications filed by Bushra Bibi in the Nov 26 protest cases.

The court granted her interim bail till January 13 against bonds of Rs50,000.

The PTI founder’s wife, Bushra Bibi appeared before court along with her lawyers for interim bail in four cases registered against her at Tarnol police station, and three at Ramana police station.

On December 21, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi approved interim bail of Bushra Bibi in 32 cases till January 13, her counsel said.

According to details, PTI founder’s wife appeared before the ATC along with her counsel and sought bail in total of 32 cases, including 23 pertaining to May 9 violence. The former first lady has been grated interim bail in 32 cases registered in Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal.

She appeared in court at the hearing and provided the necessary surety bonds to obtain interim bail. Former first lady Bushra Bibi left the court premises after the bail was granted, and her next court appearance is set for mid-January. Her counsel, Faisal Malik argued that the cases registered against Bushra Bibi are ‘politically motivated and aimed at vengeance’.

On Nov 13, Imran issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on Nov 24, demanding the restoration of the PTI’s electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment which he said had strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

At least six lives were lost in the three days of protests, which included a policeman and three Rangers officials who were knocked down by a speeding vehicle, officials and hospital sources said. Claims and counter-claims over deaths purportedly caused by law-enforcement action against the PTI marchers remain a major bone of contention between the government and the opposition party.