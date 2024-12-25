Pakistani Christians celebrate Christmas with joy and devotion across country

LAHORE: The Christian community in Pakistan observed Christmas on Wednesday with deep devotion and enthusiasm, joining millions across the globe in celebrating the occasion with prayers, decorations, and joyful events.

Churches throughout the country held special prayer services, their interiors illuminated with vibrant lights and adorned with beautifully decorated Christmas trees. Christian residential areas were similarly embellished with strings of twinkling lights, stars, and festive ornaments, creating a celebratory atmosphere.

In Karachi, a central ceremony took place at St. Patrick’s Church, where a large congregation gathered for prayers and festive activities. Lahore’s St. Luke’s Church attracted attention with its vibrant decorations, including a 100-pound Christmas cake that became a focal point for attendees.

Similar prayer gatherings and celebrations occurred in Bahawalpur, Quetta, Multan, Sargodha, and Lodhran, where participants prayed for the prosperity, peace, and unity of the nation.

In Murree, preparations reached their peak as the hill station hosted several events to mark Christmas. St. Denys Girls’ College arranged a special ceremony, while the historic 150-year-old Holy Trinity Church completed its festive decorations. Murree also welcomed Christian tourists who chose the picturesque destination to celebrate the festival.

Peshawar witnessed unique interfaith harmony during its Christmas festivities, as Muslims participated alongside Christians in their celebrations and prayers for peace and national security. These gatherings also honored the sacrifices of the armed forces, with prayers offered for the nation’s unity and progress. Cake-cutting ceremonies were another highlight of the celebrations.

The Punjab government implemented extensive security arrangements to ensure peaceful Christmas festivities. Across the province, over 30,000 police officers and personnel were deployed to secure more than 2,900 churches. Lahore alone saw over 5,000 security personnel stationed at over 600 Christian places of worship, reflecting the government’s commitment to maintaining safety during the celebrations.

In the days leading up to Christmas, bakeries across Pakistan experienced high demand for special Christmas cakes, as Christian families prepared to celebrate with joy and excitement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) extended warm greetings to the Christian community, highlighting the universal values of love, compassion, and peace that the occasion represents. The military expressed its good wishes and reiterated its solidarity with the Christian community during their celebrations.

President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also conveyed heartfelt Christmas greetings to Pakistan’s Christian community and others worldwide. Both leaders emphasized the festival’s themes of peace, love, and brotherhood, recognizing its universal significance.

President Zardari stated that the spirit of Christmas serves as a reminder for all to embrace unity, generosity, and hope. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s constitutional protection of the fundamental rights and religious freedoms of all citizens, regardless of their faith.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif shared her Christmas wishes, describing the province as a center of interfaith harmony. She praised the Christian community’s significant contributions to Pakistan’s development in sectors such as education and health, acknowledging their sacrifices and dedication. “Christmas is a message of peace, love, and service,” she said, adding that the Christian community has played a vital role in strengthening the nation.

Meanwhile, global Christmas celebrations unfolded in various cities. In Beijing, Catholics gathered for prayers, while in Jakarta, Indonesians lit candles and sang hymns. Children in Bethlehem held rallies waving Vatican and Palestinian flags, advocating for ceasefires.

Venice witnessed a festive boat parade led by Santa Claus, and Finland’s Santa began his journey to deliver gifts around the world. In Cairo and Dubai, festive markets and winter activities further highlighted the universal joy of the holiday season.