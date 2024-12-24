Blake Lively Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Alleges Justin Baldoni ‘Did Not Always’ Seek Consent

Blake Lively has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, alleging inappropriate conduct and a hostile work environment during the film’s production. Among the claims, Lively accuses Baldoni of admitting he did not “always” seek consent before engaging in sexual activity in the past.

Court documents obtained on Saturday, December 21, reveal that Baldoni allegedly discussed sensitive topics, including his sexual history and past pornography addiction, with Lively and pressured her to share details about her personal life. In one instance, during a car ride with Lively and her assistant, Baldoni reportedly stated, “Did I always ask for consent? No. Did I always listen when they said no? No,” prompting the driver to express concerns about leaving Lively alone with him.

Lively’s legal complaint, filed on December 20, also highlights a January 2023 production meeting where she outlined demands to end inappropriate behavior on set. Her requests included halting discussions about pornography, sexual conquests, and cast and crew’s physical appearances, as well as avoiding improvised intimate scenes without proper coordination. The lawsuit claims Baldoni improvised repeated kisses and physical actions during scenes without consent or an intimacy coordinator present.

Additional complaints detail Baldoni’s alleged misconduct toward other cast members, including inappropriate comments about appearance and behavior deemed “gross” by another actress. Despite acknowledging concerns in writing, Baldoni reportedly continued acting in ways that made cast members uncomfortable.

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has denied the allegations, calling them “false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious,” and accused Lively of using the lawsuit to “rehash a narrative” and repair her reputation. Meanwhile, Lively has received public support, including from It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover, who commended her for standing up against misconduct.