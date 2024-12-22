Begging industry

SOCIAL media posts as well as some reports in the conventional media suggest a family of beggars from Gujranwala spent Rs2.5 million on a mourning ritual. This is far more than what most middle-class families earn annually. For comparison, a salaried individual earning this much in a year would pay a significant amount in income tax, whereas the beggars contribute nothing. Such a situation is not only a national embarrassment, but also a clear sign of the failure of the system to control professional beggary. The business of professional beggary raises serious ethical and legal concerns. Laws to control beggery do exist, but they are rarely enforced. Sadly, corrupt officials often tend to misuse these laws, harassing the genuine needy while ignoring the professionals. The government must take firm meaures to address the critical issue. This can include creating income thresholds, confiscating assets of professional beggars, and reforming taxation policies for those found exploiting charity funds.

Families involved in such activities, like the one in Gujranwala, must face investi- gations for tax evasion, and be punished with heavy fines or imprisonment. Additionally, police officers who allow this practice in exchange for bribes should lose their jobs and face punishment. People also need to be more cautious. Our well-meaning donations are keeping the social evil alive. Instead of handing over money directly, we should take time to verify if the person truly needs help. Most professional beggars can be identified by asking a few simple questions. Together, we can discourage this scam and make our society more just and fair.

Prof. M. Fayyaz

Charsadda