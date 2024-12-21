World

Meghan Markle Reportedly “On Alert” As Prince Harry Plans Life-Altering Decisions

By Web Desk

Prince Harry’s plans for a major shift in his personal life have reportedly left Meghan Markle “on alert,” as the Duke of Sussex prepares for a transformative year ahead. This development follows a year of professional separation for the couple, with Harry’s solo appearances drawing significant attention in 2024.

Renowned royal astrologer Debbie Frank shared her predictions for Harry’s 2025 in a conversation with Hello!, describing the upcoming year as “life-changing” for the Duke. Frank explained that “the rebellious planet Uranus is due to hover over Harry’s destiny point in 2025,” potentially prompting pivotal decisions about his role in life, personal values, and future direction.

Frank suggested Harry will be grappling with unresolved questions and seeking clarity on what truly matters to him. “He wants to do something different and break with what’s expected of him,” she added.

The astrologer also hinted at potential challenges, saying, “This maverick energy makes for a degree of disruption and unsettlement. He could also be the recipient of changes thrust upon him.”

March 2025 is predicted to be a key month for Harry, offering a “reality check” that could bring clarity and structure to his personal life. “It’s a time for him to define his priorities and decide what it means to truly be himself,” Frank noted.

As Harry prepares for this transformative period, the potential impact on his relationship with Meghan Markle remains uncertain. With the couple having already taken significant steps toward individuality, 2025 could mark another defining chapter in their lives.

