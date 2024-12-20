The dry truth

Karachi, the so-called city of lights, is best known for electricity shortage, gas shortage — and now water shortage. Last week, several areas of the city endured eight consecutive days without water. According to reports, about two-thirds of the population of Karachi was facing water shortage because a water-supply pipeline was damaged by the negligent Red Line construction team. Now again, the Red Line road construction work has led to some kind of a damage. While the affluent class can afford water tankers, a majority in the city cannot.

The shortage this time has resulted from the construction work, but the citizens of Karachi suffer from such shortages after every few months. Reports say that this shortage is created artificially just to benefit the tanker mafia. The KWSC must take a serious notice of such reports. Furthermore, the KWSC must take concrete steps to resolve the issue of frequent water shortage on a permanent basis. There is need to lay separate water-supply lines for different areas instead of putting the whole burden on one or two main lines.

While the citizens of Karachi have been suffering from all sorts of trouble — like lack of healthcare facilities, growing road accidents, street crime, etc — they should at least be ensured water — the lifeline.

SUMAIRA HADI

KARACHI