Opinion

The dry truth

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

Karachi, the so-called city of lights, is best known for electricity shortage, gas shortage — and now water shortage. Last week, several areas of the city endured eight consecutive days without water. According to reports, about two-thirds of the population of Karachi was facing water shortage because a water-supply pipeline was damaged by the negligent Red Line construction team. Now again, the Red Line road construction work has led to some kind of a damage. While the affluent class can afford water tankers, a majority in the city cannot.

The shortage this time has resulted from the construction work, but the citizens of Karachi suffer from such shortages after every few months. Reports say that this shortage is created artificially just to benefit the tanker mafia. The KWSC must take a serious notice of such reports. Furthermore, the KWSC must take concrete steps to resolve the issue of frequent water shortage on a permanent basis. There is need to lay separate water-supply lines for different areas instead of putting the whole burden on one or two main lines.

While the citizens of Karachi have been suffering from all sorts of trouble — like lack of healthcare facilities, growing road accidents, street crime, etc — they should at least be ensured water — the lifeline.

SUMAIRA HADI

KARACHI

Previous article
Luigi Mangione Faces Dual Trials: Federal Charges, Notebook Evidence Intensify Case
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Polio vaccination team attacked in Karachi, three injured, six arrested

KARACHI: A polio vaccination team was attacked in Karachi’s Korangi area on Friday, leaving two polio workers and a police officer injured. The incident occurred...

Custodial torture claims life of Sialkot man, case registered against SHO

Winter snowfall transforms northern Pakistan into tourist haven

US removed 270,000 migrants in a year

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.