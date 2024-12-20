Meghan Markle’s Thoughtful $67 Christmas Gift to Oprah Winfrey Revealed

Meghan Markle showed her thoughtfulness this Christmas by gifting her Montecito neighbor, Oprah Winfrey, a modest yet meaningful present. The Duchess of Sussex chose the Tatcha Hinoki skincare set, priced at $67, as her gift to the media mogul—a gesture that Oprah later featured in her coveted 2024 Favorite Things list.

The Tatcha set includes the Hinoki Body Wash, Body Milk, and Body Oil, all infused with the refreshing scent of Japanese cypress. Oprah praised the gift, saying, “This is a favorite Favorite Thing—with the scent of a forest sent to me by my neighbor Meghan. If you were to come into my house, you’d see this body wash, body oil, and body milk right by the tub.”

Meghan didn’t stop at the skincare set. She paired it with a book about trees, knowing Oprah’s deep love for nature. During a visit to the Oprah Daily office in Manhattan, Oprah revealed the added thoughtfulness of the gift, while her close friend Gayle King noted the Tatcha packaging arrived in Oprah’s favorite color, green.

The bond between Meghan and Oprah began in 2018 when Oprah attended Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry. Their connection deepened in 2021 when Oprah hosted the Sussexes’ groundbreaking interview, where they discussed their struggles with royal life. Living as neighbors in Montecito, the pair frequently support each other, including attending local events together.

This thoughtful Christmas gift isn’t Meghan’s first gesture of kindness toward Oprah. In 2020, she sent Oprah a basket of coffee products from Clevr Blends, a company Meghan invested in. Oprah enthusiastically promoted the gift on Instagram, captioning her post, “On the first day of Christmas, my neighbor ‘M’ sent to me…A basket of deliciousness! (Yes, that M.)”

Oprah, known for her generosity, has also shown her appreciation for Meghan and Harry. In 2019, she sent a library of books to celebrate the birth of their son, Archie, emphasizing her signature thoughtfulness.

This exchange highlights the close relationship between the Sussexes and Oprah, with their gestures of kindness continuing to strengthen their bond.