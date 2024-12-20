George Clooney Shares Twins’ Christmas Eve Tradition Inspired by Amal

George and Amal Clooney have embraced family traditions during the holiday season, creating cherished moments with their seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella. The Hollywood actor, 63, and the human rights lawyer, 46, typically keep their private life out of the spotlight, but George recently offered a glimpse into their festive rituals, including one inherited from Amal’s British-Lebanese roots.

During an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, George humorously shared his struggle to keep his children from adopting too much of their mom’s British influence. “It’s not a jumper, it’s a sweater. It’s not a boot, it’s the trunk. It’s the pavement, it’s the sidewalk,” he joked. When it comes to Christmas traditions, however, the twins seem firmly aligned with their mom.

George revealed, “I said, ‘We’re going to leave cookies for Santa,’ and my son goes, ‘No, it’s milk and a mince pie.’” This nod to Amal’s cultural background has become a beloved part of their holiday celebrations.

Beyond traditions, the Clooney twins have also inherited Amal’s linguistic talents. George previously revealed that Alexander and Ella are fluent in English, French, and Italian. “I’ve armed my children,” he joked in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. “They speak French and Italian. I’m not a very smart person!” Their language skills are practical, as the family splits their time between homes in the U.S., Italy, and France.

The Clooneys’ French residence, Domaine Le Canadel, is an 18th-century chateau nestled in Provence’s picturesque Brignoles region. Purchased in 2021 for over $8 million, the stunning property boasts 400 acres of land, a vineyard, and luxurious accommodations. While George has long owned a villa on Italy’s Lake Como, the family now spends more time in France, where they aim to raise their children.

The couple was recently photographed enjoying the winter sunshine in Provence, looking relaxed and content during a stroll before the holidays. Amal wore stylish blue denim shorts and a beige blouse, while George kept it casual in a polo shirt and chinos.

Though they maintain a low profile, the Clooneys’ shared family traditions and cultural heritage offer a glimpse into the thoughtful, grounded approach they take to parenting.