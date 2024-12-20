IHC unhappy with delay in appointment of PSQCA DG

Justice Babar Sattar notes statutory appointments couldn’t be delayed indefinitely

Attempts to appoint controversial candidates allegedly led to inordinate delay

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) expressed dissatisfaction with the Federal Government for its failure to appoint a permanent Director General (DG) for the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

During a hearing on Thursday, Justice Babar Sattar criticized the prolonged vacancy, noting that statutory appointments could not be delayed indefinitely due to bureaucratic inefficiencies or incomplete intelligence reports.

Petitioner Dr Shehzad Afzal challenged the extended vacancy of the DG position, pointing out the allocation of interim charge to the Deputy Director General Finance without proper authorization. The court observed that the DG position had been vacant for nearly a year, highlighting negligence by the Federal Government in fulfilling its obligations.

The Assistant Attorney General informed the court that a summary for the appointment, dated September 20, 2024, was pending approval in the Prime Minister’s office. He explained that the summary required input from intelligence agencies before being presented to the Federal Cabinet. However, Justice Sattar emphasized that the statutory process could not be stalled indefinitely, remarking, “The implementation of statutory requirements cannot be held hostage to the whims of intelligence agencies.”

The court also questioned the Federal Minister for Science and Technology’s authority in assigning the interim charge through orders dated August 1, 2024, and December 5, 2024. Justice Sattar directed the Assistant Attorney General to clarify the legal basis for these decisions and summoned the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Secretary to assist the court.

Justice Sattar warned that delaying the appointment undermines the institution’s credibility and effectiveness. He set February 26, 2025, as the next hearing date, cautioning that further delays could result in penalties and legal action.

Controversies surrounding the appointment process:

Despite repeated attempts over the past two years, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has struggled to finalize the appointment of a PSQCA DG. Sources allege that political interference and efforts to appoint candidates with questionable qualifications have hampered the process, leading to controversies and legal challenges.

The latest round of interviews, held on September 19-20, 2024, involved over 40 candidates. However, the ministry attempted to appoint someone already facing inquiries apart from lacking the required qualification and experience. Throughout the selection process allegations persist that certain candidates with histories of irregularities, illegal promotions, and financial misconduct are being considered for the role.

Among the recently shortlisted candidates are:

Dr. H.U. Khan, who previously served as acting DG PSQCA and faced controversies over rule violations in employee promotions. He has also been dismissed multiple times from the Pakistan Science Foundation, including a compulsory retirement in 2016.

Zain ul Abidin, a former interim DG of PSQCA, who reportedly lacks the necessary qualifications and experience for the position.

Muhammad Farooq: who also reportedly lacked the required experiences of the post

Notably, Dr. Shehzad Afzal, the petitioner and a director at PSQCA, who recently won an international appointment as DG of the South Asian Regional Standards Organization (SARSO), was excluded from the shortlist.

Insiders allege that political considerations have repeatedly obstructed the process, and controversial candidates with limited experience in standardization—a key requirement for PSQCA’s technical mandate—are being prioritized.