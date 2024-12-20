IHC seeks PM, FM visits’ details since filing of Dr Afia’s clemency plea in US

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq also seeks updates on efforts to secure Aafia Siddiqui’s release

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought the government to provide details of the prime minister and foreign minister’s foreign visits since the filing of Dr Afia Siddiqui’s clemency petition in the United States.

The order was issued during a hearing of the case regarding Dr Afia Siddiqui’s release and return to Pakistan, based on a petition filed by her sister, Dr Fouzia Siddiqui.

The hearing was presided over by Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan. Dr Fouzia Siddiqui appeared via video link, while the petitioner’s lawyer, Imran Shafiq, and former Senator Mushtaq were present in court.

The Additional Attorney General and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also attended the hearing.

The court reviewed a declaration presented by Dr Afia Siddiqui’s US lawyer, Mr Clive Smith, and commended his efforts.

IHC directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit a detailed report on Mr. Smith’s declaration and to address the matter on a diplomatic level.

Justice Khan remarked that while the U.S. is a sovereign nation and has the authority to reject visa applications, including that of Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui or even the Prime Minister, diplomatic efforts are essential in such cases.

Dr Fouzia Siddiqui stated that when the head of one country writes a letter to the executive of another country, a response is expected.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative confirmed that no response had been received to the letter written by Prime Minister Imran Khan to U.S. President Joe Biden. Additionally, arrangements had been made for a Pakistani delegation to meet Dr. Afia in the U.S.

The court inquired about the delay in the delegation’s arrival and questioned the absence of the Pakistani ambassador in the process.

Justice Khan emphasized that such matters should be handled by the ambassador, especially in cases where the head of state has written a letter and not received a response. The court further noted that the Pakistani ambassador should have arranged a meeting with the Biden administration.

The court has now requested detailed reports on the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s visits abroad. The Additional Attorney General sought to withdraw the request for the visits’ details, but the court decided to proceed with the inquiry.

The court adjourned the case until January 13, 2024.