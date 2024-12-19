PTI kicks out Salman Ahmad for anti-party social media posts

ISLAMABAD: Singer and songwriter Salman Ahmad on Thursday was expelled from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following a series of controversial social media posts targeting party leadership and the family of PTI founder, Imran Khan.

A notification issued by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan confirmed the dismissal, citing Ahmad’s repeated violation of the party’s policies. The notification stated that Ahmad had posted anti-PTI content on social media, including remarks about Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan’s wife, and the PTI leadership. Despite multiple warnings from the party, Ahmad continued to share content that contradicted the party’s stance, leading to the revocation of his membership.

In November, Ahmad posted on social media, accusing Bushra Bibi of corruption and criticizing her for allegedly being a “constant source of embarrassment” to Imran Khan. These posts were condemned by Imran Khan, who dismissed the allegations as baseless and foolish.

The notification also emphasized that Ahmad’s actions, including his inflammatory posts, had sought to sow division within the party and create unrest among its members and supporters. The PTI leadership stated that Ahmad had been repeatedly instructed to refrain from such conduct, but he ignored these warnings, prompting his expulsion.

Ahmad, who had previously been a vocal supporter of PTI and even appointed as the party’s focal person on culture in 2022, had also faced public backlash for his actions. The PTI, in its statement, made it clear that Ahmad was no longer associated with the party and should refrain from using any affiliation with PTI in the future.

This incident adds to the ongoing tensions within PTI, as the party grapples with divisions among its members and the fallout from its leadership’s internal struggles.