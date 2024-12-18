Timothée Chalamet Discusses Holiday Plans and Relationship With Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet has revealed his Christmas plans, and they don’t include his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. The 28-year-old actor, who has been quietly dating the reality star for over a year, shared that he will spend the holidays with his family in New York, including his new niece, following his sister’s recent addition to the family.

Speaking with podcaster Theo Vonn after attending the LA afterparty for his Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, Timothée provided a glimpse into his personal life. While he didn’t directly mention Kylie, he confirmed they have no plans to move in together, saying, “I don’t live with anyone. No, thank God man. You’ve really made it when you don’t have a roommate anymore.”

Despite their low-profile relationship, the couple made headlines after being spotted looking cozy at the afterparty. Reflecting on the night, Timothée admitted he had a rare couple of drinks, adding, “I’m kind of fried today.”

When discussing Bob Dylan’s romantic life as portrayed in the film, Timothée touched on the challenges of relationships at a young age. “This movie is about people in their early 20s. That stuff is a mess at that age,” he said. He also spoke about the difficulties of balancing fame and personal relationships, noting, “You want to protect your energy, but you still want to have close friendships and relationships. It’s a hard thing to navigate.”

Kylie and Timothée have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. While she attended the LA premiere of A Complete Unknown with her mother, Kris Jenner, Kylie avoided the red carpet, entering through the back. The duo has rarely appeared at events together, with their only notable joint outing being the Golden Globes last year, which sparked rumors about Kylie’s protective nature over the actor.

Although the couple will spend Christmas apart, fans are speculating that Timothée might make a stop in California to attend the Kardashian family’s famous Christmas Eve party before heading to New York. For now, the Dune star appears focused on balancing his personal and professional life while navigating his relationship with Kylie.