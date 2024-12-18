Entertainment

Kate Middleton Faces New Criticism Amid Rumors About Her Royal Duties

By Web Desk

New rumors have emerged surrounding Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, sparking discussions about her workload and approach to royal duties. While some reports suggest Kate is prioritizing her health following a reported cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy treatments, critics have been quick to question her commitment to her royal responsibilities.

According to a recent report, Kate has chosen to scale back her engagements to focus on her well-being. However, some critics have speculated that this might be a way to avoid a heavier workload. Historically, both Kate and Prince William have been labeled as among the least active working royals, and skeptics argue that reducing her schedule further could impact her future role as queen consort.

The internet has been divided on the matter. Some users have voiced strong opinions, with one commenter asking, “Why doesn’t she make cancer victims one of her platforms if she was so affected by it?” Others accused the Princess of using her health struggles for sympathy while doing minimal work.

Criticism also extended to the number of her appearances. “If she visited one or two places in a day, that likely means she worked only 64 days this year or less,” a commenter noted, suggesting that her overall workload is significantly lighter than expected for someone in her position. Another critic added, “You’re not counting the hours spent on hair, makeup, and wardrobe preparation. How much time does she spend on the actual events?”

As Kate continues to navigate her role within the royal family, these rumors highlight the ongoing scrutiny she faces. Whether focusing on health or balancing family and royal duties, every decision seems to invite public commentary. For now, fans and critics alike will be watching to see how the Princess of Wales addresses these rumors and manages her future workload.

Web Desk
Web Desk

