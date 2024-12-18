Historic Patrons Aibak Polo Cup 2024 kicks off at Lahore Polo Club

LAHORE: The Patrons Aibak Polo Cup 2024 commenced with great fanfare under the auspices of Lahore Polo Club.

During a packed press conference, Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, alongside event sponsors, officially announced the start of tournament. Highlighting its historical significance, Azam Hayat Noon emphasised that the Aibak Polo Cup is a proud legacy of the Lahore Polo Club, paying tribute to Sultan Qutb-ud-din Aibak, a key historical figure in the subcontinent’s history.

The Aibak Polo Cup is named after Sultan Qutb-ud-din Aibak, the first Sultan of the Delhi Sultanate, who was not only a warrior but also an avid polo player. Polo, known as “The Game of Kings,” held great importance during his reign. Sultan Aibak tragically passed away in Lahore in 1210 after falling from his horse while playing polo. To honor his contributions to history and the sport, the Aibak Polo Cup has been a prominent fixture in Lahore Polo Club’s calendar for decades, preserving the legacy of the great leader and the club’s deep connection to the game.

The press conference was attended by Executive Committee members Naseer Ahmed and Feroze Gulzar, along with key sponsors, including Taimur Ali Malik of Guard Group, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed of Diamond Paints, Dr. Faisal Qadeer Khokhar of Remington Pharma, Sardar Mohsin Atta Khosa of Pebble Breaker, Farooq Amin Soofi of Master Paints, Adnan Jalil Azam of Newage Cables, Nafees Barry of The Retro Bar, Abu Bakar Siddique of Black Horse Paints and Salman Akram of OD Donuts.

According to Malik Azam Hayat Noon, ten teams are participating in the tournament, divided into two groups. Group A consists of Diamond Paints, Newage Cables, PAF, Rijas/Master Paints, and Master Paints while Group B comprises Army, IS/SQ/Platinum, PB, FG/Din, and BN Polo.

The event’s sponsors include Diamond Paints, Master Paints, Newage Cables, Remington Pharma, Guard Group, Pebble Breakers, The Retro Bar, Platinum Homes, OD Donuts, and Black Horse Paints.

The week-long tournament will feature two matches daily, with the grand final scheduled for Sunday. This eight-goal competition has attracted top-tier players from the UK, Iran, Argentina, and Pakistan, promising enthralling and exciting polo action throughout the event. With its rich heritage and global participation, the Patrons Aibak Polo Cup continues to uphold the traditions of polo, celebrating both its historical roots and modern-day excellence.

Meanwhile, four matches were decided on the opening day of the prestigious tournament. In the first match, Diamond Paints defeated Newage Cables by 8-6. In other matches of the day, Master Paints beat PAF by 4-2, Rijas/Master Paints edged out Master Paints by 4-3 while Rijas/Master Paints outclassed PAF by 7-2.