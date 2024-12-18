Ahsan Iqbal reassures security for Chinese nationals, vows to advance CPEC progress

BEIJING: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing the security of Chinese nationals in the country, vowing that terrorist attempts to disrupt the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not succeed.

During a visit to China on Wednesday, Ahsan Iqbal met with senior officials of the Power China company and expressed his condolences over the tragic loss of Chinese engineers in terror-related incidents. He condemned the attacks, emphasizing that such acts of terrorism are aimed at destabilizing the critical CPEC project.

“Pakistan has further intensified security arrangements for engineers and staff working on CPEC projects to prevent such incidents in the future,” the minister assured.

Iqbal highlighted the “iron brotherhood” between Pakistan and China, stating that this enduring partnership would remain unshaken by cowardly acts of violence.

Reiterating Pakistan’s dedication to the success of CPEC 2.0, he emphasized efforts to broaden and strengthen bilateral cooperation. “The pace of CPEC 2.0 will not slow down; this project will reach greater heights, ensuring development and prosperity for both nations,” he remarked.

On behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal conveyed condolences to the Power China management and expressed sympathies to the families of the victims.