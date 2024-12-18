A crucial solution to replace coal and gas

By: Muhammad Yasir Khurshid

As Pakistan confronts an escalating energy crisis, the need for sustainable, renewable energy alternatives has become more pressing than ever. With a population exceeding 240 million and a rapidly growing demand for energy, the nation is heavily reliant on fossil fuels, primarily coal and natural gas. However, with abundant agricultural waste, livestock by-products, and organic waste from urban centers, biomass energy emerges as a compelling solution. By harnessing this underutilized resource, Pakistan has the potential to not only address its energy deficit but also reduce its dependence on coal and natural gas, offering a pathway toward an environmentally responsible future.

Pakistan’s agricultural sector, the backbone of its economy, generates a substantial amount of biomass annually. This includes 50 million tons of crop residues, which encompass wheat straw, rice husk, sugarcane bagasse, and cotton stalks. These materials, while often considered waste, are rich in energy potential. In addition to crop residues, Pakistan’s livestock sector, which includes over 75 million animals, produces an estimated 735 million tons of manure every year, a resource that can be converted into biogas through anaerobic digestion or used for direct combustion.

The nation’s municipal solid waste (MSW), particularly in urban areas such as Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, offers yet another valuable source of biomass. Approximately 50,000 tons of waste is produced daily, with a significant portion of this being organic waste. The conversion of this waste into energy through biomass technologies would not only help address waste management challenges but also provide a valuable source of renewable energy.

In addition to these organic waste streams, the sheer scale of Pakistan’s arable land, covering approximately 160 million acres, further enhances the availability of biomass resources. The country’s vast biomass potential has been estimated to be capable of generating up to 16,000 MW of electricity, which could provide nearly 40 percent of the current national electricity generation capacity of 40,000 MW. This represents a tremendous opportunity for Pakistan to diversify its energy mix and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

Currently, Pakistan’s energy generation mix is overwhelmingly dependent on fossil fuels, with coal and natural gas comprising nearly 70 percent of total power production. This reliance is not only detrimental to the environment but also economically unsustainable, as the country continues to face volatility in fossil fuel prices. The shift to biomass as a renewable energy source could be transformative, helping to mitigate Pakistan’s carbon footprint and reduce the environmental impact of its energy consumption.

The potential of biomass energy to replace coal is particularly significant. Coal-fired power plants in Pakistan currently emit more than 8 million tons of CO 2 annually, contributing to severe air pollution and exacerbating the nation’s climate challenges. Research suggests that by replacing just 20 percent of the country’s coal usage with biomass, Pakistan could reduce 2 million tons of CO 2 emissions annually. This reduction aligns with Pakistan’s climate targets under the Paris Agreement, which aims for a 20 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.

Furthermore, biomass offers a viable alternative to natural gas, which presently accounts for 46 percent of Pakistan’s electricity generation. The country consumes approximately 3.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily for power production, a resource that is both increasingly scarce and costly. By shifting to biomass, Pakistan could significantly reduce its reliance on natural gas, stabilizing its energy supply and insulating itself from the fluctuating global energy market.

With vast agricultural resources, animal waste, and organic urban waste, Pakistan stands on the precipice of a renewable energy revolution. Biomass energy offers a promising and sustainable solution to replace coal and natural gas, addressing both the country’s energy deficit and its environmental concerns. By leveraging its biomass potential, Pakistan could generate up to 25 percent of its energy needs by 2030, significantly reducing its reliance on fossil fuels. To achieve this, however, the government must invest in infrastructure, technology, and policy frameworks that support the widespread adoption of biomass energy. The potential for biomass to reshape Pakistan’s energy landscape is immense, offering a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.

Socio-Economic and Environmental Impacts of Biomass Energy

The adoption of biomass as a primary energy source holds significant economic and environmental advantages for Pakistan. First and foremost, biomass energy production can spur job creation, particularly in rural areas. The collection, processing, and transportation of agricultural residues and organic waste would generate a wide array of employment opportunities, from farm workers to logistics personnel and energy plant operators. This could be a boon for the country’s agricultural sector, improving livelihoods in some of the most underdeveloped regions.

Additionally, energy security is a critical concern for Pakistan, which currently imports a significant portion of its fuel. Biomass energy, being domestically sourced, could reduce the country’s dependency on imported coal, oil, and gas, which cost the nation billions of dollars annually. By tapping into local biomass resources, Pakistan could stabilize its energy supply, reduce the energy import bill, and enhance the resilience of its energy sector.

The environmental benefits of biomass are equally profound. Biomass energy is considered carbon-neutral, meaning that the carbon dioxide emitted during combustion is balanced by the carbon absorbed by the plants during their growth cycle. As a result, biomass is a much cleaner alternative to coal and gas. Scaling up biomass energy production could result in an estimated 2-3 million tons of CO2 emissions reduction annually, directly contributing to Pakistan’s commitments under the Paris Agreement and improving the country’s air quality.

Biomass Consumption Pakistan

Among the companies leading the charge in biomass utilization is Bulleh Shah Packaging Pvt. Ltd., the largest biomass user in Pakistan. Based in Punjab, Bulleh Shah Packaging operates an extensive biomass collection network, sourcing agricultural waste utilizing it to meet its energy needs. By relying on biomass as a primary energy source, the company not only reduces its carbon footprint but also strengthens Pakistan’s energy security by utilizing locally sourced, renewable energy. Following the footsteps many textile and cement industries have established biomass supply chain demonstrating that biomass can be a reliable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

Challenges to Biomass Adoption

While the potential of biomass energy in Pakistan is undeniable, several obstacles impede its widespread adoption. One of the most significant challenges is the lack of infrastructure to support an efficient biomass supply chain. Collecting, storing, and transporting biomass feedstocks—often bulky and geographically dispersed—requires substantial investment in logistics and storage systems.

Furthermore, there is a need for the technological infrastructure to convert biomass into usable energy. While technologies such as gasifiers, biogas plants, and anaerobic digesters are available, their deployment has been limited by high upfront costs and a lack of research and development in the country. Investment in these technologies is critical for scaling up biomass energy production.

Another key barrier is the absence of policy incentives for biomass energy projects. While the government has made strides in promoting renewable energy, a comprehensive framework to support biomass energy—such as feed-in tariffs or tax incentives—is still lacking. A concerted effort by both the public and private sectors is necessary to unlock the full potential of biomass as a sustainable energy source.

The writer is Manager Biomass Supply Chain of Bulleh Shah Packaging Pvt Ltd and can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected]