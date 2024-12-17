CDA revises Islamabad Jail cost to Rs7.4bn, sets January deadline

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Tuesday was informed that the Islamabad Jail construction project is expected to be completed by January 31, 2025.

It was reported that 70–80% of the administrative block has been completed, while an additional Rs3.64 billion is required to finalize Phase II of the project.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Nasir Mehmood at the Parliament House, reviewed ongoing projects and addressed public concerns.

The Chairman emphasized the Committee’s commitment to resolving issues affecting individuals entitled to government support, ensuring their rights are secured.

During the meeting, the Member Engineering of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) provided a detailed update on the Islamabad Jail project. The Committee learned that the initial PC-1 cost of Rs. 3.9 billion had been revised to Rs7.4 billion, with Rs3.75 billion already allocated for construction.

Expressing concern over delays, Senator Nasir Mehmood reminded the Committee that the CDA Chairman had previously committed to completing the project by December 2024. To address funding gaps and other obstacles, the Committee decided to summon the Ministry of Planning.

The Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) assured the Committee that all departmental issues had been resolved. The Chairman directed that all correspondence between the PWD and CDA be shared with the Committee and recommended inviting representatives of the Ministry of Interior to the next meeting.

The Committee also revisited the issue of allotment to a widow, previously discussed in an earlier meeting. The Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Works assured the Committee that the matter would be resolved in accordance with the law.

In another matter, the Committee reviewed an application from Director Abdul Sattar & Co. regarding the final payment for the establishment of a 200-bed Center of Excellence for Gynecology and Obstetrics in Rawalpindi. It was decided that the Senate Standing Committee on Health would be the more appropriate forum to address the issue.

The Committee also received a briefing on its October 29, 2024 directions regarding journalist quota/plots under the FGEHA schemes. The Ministry of Information reported that Phase I repairs were underway, with three categories completed and the remaining work expected to conclude within a month. The Ministry assured members that a meeting with journalists had been scheduled for the following week to resolve pending concerns.

Additionally, the Committee discussed the delay in litigation regarding un-acquired land. The Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Works explained that the delay was due to ongoing litigation in the High Court. He emphasized that the Ministry is working on developing proper investment models with proposals for various areas.

The poor condition of Qasr-e-Naz in Karachi was also highlighted. The Committee noted that six government-owned properties, including Qasr-e-Naz, require inspection. It unanimously decided to conduct an on-site visit after January 3, 2025, to assess the situation firsthand.

The meeting was attended by Senators Khalida Ateeb, Saifullah Abro, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Husna Bano, Hidayatullah Khan, Muhammad Aslam Abro, the Minister of Housing and Works, the Secretary of Housing and Works, and senior officials from the relevant departments.