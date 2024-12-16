Angelina Jolie Makes Heartbreaking Admission Amid Feud With Ex Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has shared candid reflections on her loneliness and emotional challenges as she continues her legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt. In an interview over the weekend, the actress revealed her struggles while preparing for the next phase of their high-profile dispute.

Speaking with The Sun in London, Jolie, 49, opened up about the parallels she sees between herself and opera legend Maria Callas, whom she portrays in the upcoming biopic Maria. “I have my children I love, but as an adult, I’m often alone,” she admitted, adding that her connection to Callas’ solitude has deepened through the role.

The Maleficent star, a mother of six, acknowledged the joy her family brings but admitted she hasn’t fully adjusted to living on her own. “Maybe a lot of artists feel we’re in an open space as people. We don’t quite settle, so it leaves us in a strange way sometimes,” she reflected.

These revelations come amid a contentious legal fight with Brad Pitt, 60, over their French vineyard, Château Miraval, and allegations of abuse during their marriage. A recent court ruling ordered Pitt to hand over documents, including texts and emails from 2016 to 2018, which Jolie’s lawyers claim are key to substantiating her accusations.

Jolie has alleged that during a 2016 private flight, Pitt poured wine and beer over her and one of their children, prompting her to file for divorce days later. While law enforcement cleared Pitt of any wrongdoing, Jolie maintains her claims, arguing that the new documents will expose years of “abuse and cover-up.”

Brad Pitt has denied the allegations and criticized Jolie’s legal requests as “intrusive” and part of a “sensationalist fishing expedition.” His legal team has also accused Jolie of attempting to use the case to publicly tarnish his reputation.

The dispute over Château Miraval, once a symbol of their love, has become emblematic of their fractured relationship. For Jolie, the case appears to represent more than business disagreements, as her filings repeatedly emphasize accountability for the alleged abuse.

Jolie’s portrayal of Callas has amplified her introspection, bringing to light her feelings of isolation amid personal and legal turmoil. As the court battles unfold, her candid reflections remind fans of the resilience behind her public persona.