NATIONAL

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 16th December, 2024

By Web Desk

All Gold prices mentioned above are quoted by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Previous article
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain dies at 73 in San Francisco
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Prince William reveals ‘very difficult’ discussion he had with children

Prince William, who is a doting father to his three children with Kate Middleton, shared a very important conversation he had with Prince George,...

King Charles opens up about ‘sanctuary’—It’s not what you’d expect

24-12-16 ISB

Kim Kardashian makes shocking confession about family’s Christmas plans

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.