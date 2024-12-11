Prince Harry, Meghan’s Efforts To Win Royal Family Trust Brutally Backfire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffered a fresh blow as their move to win back the estranged royal family’s trust has been backfired.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it to the headlines with the release of their new Polo documentary on Netflix.

The Montecito couple are the executive producers of the television project, which mainly revolves around the elite global players’ lives on and off the field.

In conversation with GB, royal commentator Helena Chard said, “There’s been no excitement in the run-up to the show, and it’s sort of been enshrouded in black smoke.”

She continued, “Is there mass appeal? I don’t think so. Fans care more about royal drama than this.”

Helena believes that the general public will not be able to relate to Harry and Meghan’s project as it’s about “elite, global players. It’s about grit to glamour.”

It has been said that the former working royals have not been producing any more controversial shows about their life in the UK.

However, Harry and Meghan’s meaningful move proved wrong in their own favour.