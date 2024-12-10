Entertainment

Miley Cyrus Buys Her Historic Grammys Dress: ‘Pivotal Moment In My Life’

By Agencies

Miley Cyrus is keeping a souvenir from one of the biggest nights of her life.

The pop star, 32, has purchased the iconic Bob Mackie dress she wore to perform her hit song Flowers at the prestigious 2024 Grammy Awards Ceremony, the same song that earned her her first two Grammys that night.

Per People magazine, the dress was a part of a special auction celebrating Mackie’s legendary career.

The dress, part of the “Hollywood Legends: Unmistakably Mackie” collection by Turner Classic Movies and Julien’s Auctions, showcases Mackie’s signature glamour. The auction, which benefits the nonprofit MusicCares, featured several of the designer’s award-winning pieces.

Cyrus, who wore the stunning silver dress from Mackie’s FW2002 collection, called the moment “a pivotal point in my life.”

“This dress represents more than a performance — it’s a celebration of the relationship between music, artistry and glamour,” Cyrus shared in a press release. “This performance was a pivotal moment in my life and to have Bob Mackie’s support in securing it means the world to me.”

Cyrus, who won her first Grammy for Flowers in 2024, wore the dress after accepting the award for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Mackie, 88, expressed his admiration for Cyrus, saying, “Miley’s performance… marked an unforgettable moment in her career. As the designer of this dress, I couldn’t imagine it on anyone else.”

The dress is just the latest in a line of famous designs, worn by stars like Diana Ross, Cher, and Tina Turner.

