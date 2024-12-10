𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧, 𝐈𝐂𝐘𝐅 f𝐨𝐫𝐠e partnership 𝐟𝐨𝐫 y𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 e𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

ISLAMABAD: The Special Representative to the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Mr. Rizwan Anwar, led Pakistan’s delegation in a significant meeting with H.E. Taha Ayhan, President of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), under the Vision of H.E Mian Shehbaz Sharif for Youth Development during the Suça OIC Youth Capital 2024 closing ceremony in Azerbaijan.

The delegation, comprising Ms. Maha Jamil, Mr. Asfand Yar Naseer Special Representatives and other Youth Delegate Members highlighted Pakistan’s flagship initiatives under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP).

The dialogue centred on fostering mutual collaboration to enhance skills, promote innovation, and empower youth within Pakistan and the broader Muslim world.

In a gesture of goodwill, Mr. Asfand Yar Naseer presented a souvenir to H.E. Taha Ayhan on behalf of PMYP. During the meeting, H.E. Taha Ayhan also held a telephonic discussion with H.E. Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of PMYP, to underscore the importance of coordinated efforts for advancing youth development across various domains.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to initiating joint projects, including entrepreneurship and startup forums, aimed at cultivating leadership, innovation, and opportunities for young individuals globally.

This engagement exemplifies the shared resolve of Pakistan and ICYF to build a future rooted in collaboration, growth, and empowerment for the next generation.