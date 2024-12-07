UNESCO, IRADA hold consultation to foster dialogue on digital governance, freedom of expression in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural organization (UNESCO), in partnership with the Institute for Research Advocacy and Development (IRADA), held here a national consultation to foster dialogue on digital governance and freedom of expression in Pakistan.

The discussion centered on implementing UNESCO’s Guidelines for Governance of Digital Platforms, aiming to balance freedom of speech with the challenges of disinformation and harmful online content.

Antony Kar Hung Tam, Officer-in-Charge of UNESCO in Pakistan, highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to tackle these issues.

“Addressing disinformation and harmful content online, while protecting freedom of expression and access to information, is a shared responsibility,” he said.

Government representatives echoed similar concerns. Muhammad Shahzad, Director General at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, emphasized the importance of managing hate speech and disinformation without curbing legitimate discourse. Ahmed Shamim Pirzada, Director General of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), pointed out that digital governance challenges extend beyond Pakistan, requiring global cooperation for solutions.

The UNESCO Guidelines outline a framework for digital governance, urging states, platforms, and civil society to ensure human rights are respected in the digital space. These include self-regulation, co-regulation, and statutory mechanisms, along with media literacy, cultural diversity, and robust content moderation practices.

At a recent UNESCO Executive Board session in October 2024, Pakistan spearheaded a resolution to counter disinformation while protecting freedom of expression and access to information. The resolution called for collaborative, evidence-based approaches involving governments, media, and digital platforms.

The session stressed the importance of digital and media literacy education, fact-checking initiatives, and transparent technological solutions as key tools to combat disinformation in line with international human rights laws.