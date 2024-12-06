NATIONAL

SC to hear appeals against military trials of civilian on Dec 9

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has fixed a hearing on a petition challenging civilian trials in military courts for December 9.

A constitutional bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, will hear the appeals on December 9.

The six-member bench will also include Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Hassan Azhar Rizvi. Justices Musarrat Hilali and Naeem Akhtar Afghan will also be part of the bench.

The Supreme Court had previously declared the trials of civilians in military courts unconstitutional.

In response, both the federal and provincial governments, along with the Ministry of Defence, filed intra-court appeals against the ruling. The court had suspended its earlier decision pending the hearing of these appeals.

IHC serves notices to Bushra Bibi on bail cancellation plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents seeking cancellation of post-arrest bail of Bushra Bibi in toshakhana-II case.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking cancellation of Bushra Bibi’s bail.

During the course of proceeding, FIA Prosecutor Zulifkar Abbas Naqvi informed the bench that accused Busha Bibi has been misusing the bail granted by this court and usually not appearing before the trail court. The court served notices to Bushra Bibi and sought answer till next week.

Previous article
Justice Mansoor calls for JCP’s meeting delay until decision on 26th amend law
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Those spreading fake news for ‘vested interest’ need to be brought...

COAS Gen Asim Munir chairs 84th Formation Commanders Conference at GHQ in Rawalpindi Forum emphasizes stringent laws and regulations to ‘check unfettered and...

IHC told 76 cases registered against PTI founder in Islamabad

‘Wazirabad attack case’: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Yasmin Rashid, other PTI leaders

Barrister Saif takes jibe at Governor over APC, lauds Gandapur’s actions for Kurram peace

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.