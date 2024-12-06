Irrigation crisis in Sindh

Doubtlessly, the potential for irrigation expansion in the province of Sindh is vast. However, water scarcity, ineffective water management, counterfeit agro-inputs and erratic weather caused by climate change are leading to a declining interest in irrigation among small-scale farmers. Media reports indicate that no plans have been made to mitigate the adverse impacts on the environment and human health in the irrigation sector.

In my village of Umar Bhayo in the Larkano district, there is significant wastage of irrigation water due to the deteriorating condition of the water channels and watercourses that draw water from the Rice Canal and Dadu Canal. Effective water resource management is sorely lacking. The Provincial Irrigation Department has yet to empower agriculture through efficient water management. The department has not yet taken steps to improve water efficiency in the province, which is essential for increasing productivity, boosting incomes, and enhancing livelihoods. However, collective and individual actions are required at all levels of government to expand irrigation across the province —from small-scale schemes and farmer-led innovations to large-scale irrigation systems.

KALSOOM ABRO

ISLAMABAD