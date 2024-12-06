Diddy’s teen victim ordered to reveal her name

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ then 17-year-old accuser has been ordered by the judge to reveal her name in the filed lawsuit.

For the unversed, the unnamed victim, who filed the case under Jane Doe, claimed that she was gang raped at Diddy’s recording studio at the age of 17 in 2003.

Doe also sued former Bad Boy CEO Harve Pierre and a third unknown associate for s***** assault in December 2023.

Now, as reported by Rolling Stone, a judge ruling her case against the music mogul ordered the victim to reveal her name.

However, the 55-year-old rapper’s legal team argued that “Doe’s case should be tossed because the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law (VGMVPL) was “pre-empted” by the expiration of other statewide lookback laws, specifically the Child Victims Act that expired in August 2021”.

On Thursday, December 5, U.S. District Judge Jessica G. L. Clarke ruled that the case could continue under the VGMVPL statute.

Moreover, Doe was also directed to comply with a previous order to unveil her name which means the victim will have to come forward publicly if she wishes to continue with the lawsuit.

Diddy has been accused of several crimes including s***** assault, rape and s***** abuse of minors.