Abbasi calls for political unity and accountability to resolve country’s crises

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has underscored the importance of political stability and national unity to resolve the ongoing crises in Pakistan.

Speaking in an interview with a private TV channel, Abbasi warned that the country’s numerous challenges, especially its economic difficulties, cannot be addressed until political chaos is contained. He stressed that the national interest must take precedence over personal ambitions and political rivalries.

Abbasi emphasised that the leadership of Pakistan’s political, military, and judicial institutions is crucial in overcoming the current crisis. “Only these leaders can bring the country out of the current situation,” he said, expressing hope that Allah would guide them toward success.

Regarding the ongoing dispute between the state and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Abbasi stated that the issue must be resolved, but added that the public should not be blamed for the political instability.

The former Prime Minister also discussed Pakistan’s economic woes, acknowledging the recent drop in global oil prices and its potential to reduce inflation. However, he dismissed the notion that falling oil prices alone could resolve the country’s deeper economic issues. “This is not the solution to the problems. As long as there is political chaos, the economic situation will not improve,” Abbasi explained.

Abbasi criticised the government’s handling of the situation, pointing out that countries with stable political environments do not experience the same level of violence. He lamented the inability of political leaders in Pakistan to sit together and prioritize national interests over personal gains, which, according to him, exacerbates the nation’s suffering.

Reflecting on past events, Abbasi recalled the 2014 sit-in led by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Islamabad’s D-Chowk. Despite the prolonged protests lasting 126 days, there were no violent clashes, which Abbasi pointed out as evidence that peaceful political discourse is possible.

On the issue of Imran Khan’s legal troubles, Abbasi stated that while Khan should not be released prematurely, his crimes should be clearly presented to the public. “The case should be prosecuted by filing charges,” Abbasi stated, emphasising that delays in the legal process would undermine the credibility of any eventual verdict.

He concluded that after such a long delay, any decision made would be flawed, as it would no longer carry the same weight as it would have if addressed earlier.