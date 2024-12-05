PM, MBS reiterate qualitative shift in Pak-Saudi bilateral relationship

PM Shehbaz proposes six-point global agenda at ‘One Water Summit’ to tackle water-related challenges

Information minister says Saudi Arabia plans to invest billions of dollars into Pakistan’s economy

RIYADH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday emphasized the importance of bringing a qualitative change in their economic, trade, and investment relationship, expressing satisfaction at the pace of progress on the implementation of the Saudi MOUs and agreements regarding investment in Pakistan.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the “One Water Summit,” the two leaders reiterated their commitment to bring about a major transformation in the bilateral ties, the PM Office said in a statement.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged for meaningful cooperation between the two countries for economic growth and prosperity in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for his affection for the people of Pakistan while extending an invitation to Mohammed bin Salman to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz concluded his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, where he addressed the ‘One Water Summit’ and proposed a six-point global agenda to tackle water-related challenges.

During his address, Sharif also highlighted the severe climate change-induced difficulties faced by developing countries, stressing the need for collaborative solutions to ensure sustainable water management worldwide.

In addition to his meeting with the Saudi leadership, Prime Minister Sharif held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders agreed to enhance business-to-business cooperation in key sectors, including agriculture, livestock, information technology, vocational training, and access to clean drinking water.

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations on the rise

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar highlighted the strengthening ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia with bilateral relations moving positively.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, he highlighted the growing warmth between the two nations, particularly noting the fifth meeting between PM Shehbaz and MBS in just five months.

“This signifies the deepening of our ties,” said Tarar, reflecting on the significance of the prime minister’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia. During the visit, the PM met with MBS, a crucial diplomatic engagement that underscored both countries’ commitment to fostering stronger ties.

Tarar further revealed that Saudi Arabia plans to invest billions of dollars into Pakistan’s economy. Several projects are underway, including the launch of petrol stations by Saudi state oil giant Aramco.

Additionally, discussions are ongoing regarding the introduction of the Saudi fast-food chain Albaik to Pakistan, which could bring further economic benefits.

“The crown prince considers Pakistanis as brothers, and there are no limits to Saudi investments in Pakistan,” Tarar said. He also praised the Saudi leadership for their satisfaction with the efforts of PM Shehbaz and his team in advancing agreed projects and memoranda of understanding (MOUs).

The minister also mentioned the anticipation of more Saudi delegations visiting Pakistan, which he believes will lead to an increase in investments and trade. Both countries, he added, have consistently supported each other during difficult times.