Brad Pitt Makes Emotional Plea to Children Amid New Relationship with Ines de Ramon

As his 61st birthday on December 18 approaches, Brad Pitt is reportedly yearning for a closer connection with his children, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The actor, who has been in a relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon since 2022, is eager to celebrate his milestone with his family.

An insider revealed that Pitt is “missing his kids and wishes he had a closer relationship with them, particularly with celebrating the holidays and his birthday this month.”

The former couple’s six children include Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

In the event his children are unable to join him, Pitt plans to spend his birthday with de Ramon, with whom he has been living in Los Angeles. The couple has been described as “each other’s biggest cheerleaders” and are “in it for the long haul.”

Pitt and Jolie’s divorce in 2016 led to a complex custody arrangement, with Pitt maintaining visitation rights with his younger children. However, his relationship with his adult children has been strained, with reports indicating he has “virtually no contact” with them.

Despite these challenges, Pitt remains hopeful for reconciliation and cherishes any opportunity to spend time with his children, especially during significant occasions like his birthday and the holiday season.

Representatives for Pitt and Jolie have not commented on the current family dynamics.