Taylor Swift Retains Title of Spotify’s Top Global Artist for Second Consecutive Year

Taylor Swift has claimed the title of Spotify’s most-streamed global artist for the second year running, solidifying her dominance in the music streaming world. The 14-time Grammy winner garnered more than 26.6 billion streams in 2024, leading a top-five ranking that includes The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake, and Billie Eilish.

To commemorate her achievement, Spotify awarded Swift a special Wrapped badge—an honor never before given by the platform. Fans can also experience an Easter egg featuring exclusive surprises, with mini animations reflecting the different eras of Swift’s music displayed on the Spotify Play Button.

Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April amid her ongoing Eras Tour, was the most-streamed album of 2024. Following her in the top five albums were Billie Eilish’s HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet, Karol G’s MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO, and Ariana Grande’s eternal sunshine.

In addition to The Tortured Poets Department, Swift had two more albums in the top five: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and Lover. However, despite dominating the album charts, Swift’s song Cruel Summer from Lover did make it into the top 10 most-streamed songs globally, landing at No. 9.

The top spot for the most-streamed song of 2024 went to Sabrina Carpenter with Espresso. Other chart-toppers included Beautiful Things by Benson Boone, BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish, Gata Only by FloyyMenor and Cris Mj, and Lose Control by Teddy Swims.

Swift’s success extended beyond Spotify, as she was also named top artist of the year by both Amazon Music and Apple Music. She took to Instagram to thank her fans: “You guys made The Tortured Poets Department the top-streamed album of the year on @applemusic!!!”

The recognition keeps rolling in for Swift, who was recently ranked Billboard’s second-greatest pop star of the 21st century, just behind Beyoncé. As she wraps up her Eras Tour in Vancouver on December 8, Swift also received six Grammy nominations ahead of the 2025 ceremony in February.