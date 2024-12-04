King Charles’ Work During Cancer Battle Outshines Prince William Despite 4 Month Break

Despite battling cancer, King Charles worked a remarkable 118 days in the past year, surpassing his son, Prince William, who undertook public duties for 71 days. Even after taking a four-month break from January to April to focus on his health, Charles remained dedicated to his royal responsibilities.

While King Charles’ health struggles were well-documented, royal sources note that his commitment to public service remained steadfast. Despite his extended time off, he managed to fulfill more official engagements than his son, who had to balance his own royal duties with caring for his wife, Kate, after her cancer diagnosis.

Royal expert Andrew Morton acknowledged the immense pressure on Prince William, stating, “William is handling it as well as you can do when you’ve got a wife who has been seriously ill and three children who need support.” Morton praised William’s “maturity, common sense, and empathy” as he navigated his responsibilities, stepping in when Charles announced his diagnosis.

Morton further highlighted that William’s actions reflected the values instilled by Queen Elizabeth, who often emphasized the importance of resilience and calm in the face of adversity. “She used to chat about his future duties, and she prepared him in a very careful way,” Morton noted, stressing that William owed much of his strength and understanding of royal duty to his late grandmother.

Though Charles attended more engagements than William, both men have shown tremendous strength in their respective roles, with William maintaining his royal duties while managing his personal challenges. The King’s ability to remain active despite his health issues and William’s empathetic approach to caregiving highlight the ongoing legacy of Queen Elizabeth’s guidance in the royal family.