Keira Knightley Stuns in Chanel Couture at Black Doves Premiere

Keira Knightley turned heads at the premiere of Black Doves on Tuesday evening at the BFI on London’s Southbank, showcasing a striking Chanel Couture ensemble. The Pirates of the Caribbean star stunned in a long, leather buttoned coat, which she layered over a sheer lace skirt, both from Chanel’s latest Couture collection.

The lacquered coat, featuring iconic diamond-encrusted buttons, added a touch of glamour, while the long hemline swayed elegantly with each step. The lace skirt, designed with intricate back embellishments, fell just above the floor, glistening under the flashing cameras. Knightley kept her accessories minimal, opting for small heels and silver rings, while her hair was styled in soft waves. Her makeup was natural, featuring a glowing base and a smoky brown eye with a nude lip.

Keira was joined on the red carpet by Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire, who wore a chic brown coat paired with black heeled boots and a new bob haircut. Actor Ben Whishaw, who stars alongside Keira in Black Doves, looked sharp in a black tailored suit over a crisp white shirt.

Set against the backdrop of the festive season, Black Doves promises to be an intense holiday watch. The spy thriller, streaming on Netflix, sees Keira in the role of Helen Webb, a rebellious spy who exposes her politician husband’s secrets. After her lover, Jason (played by Andrew Koji), is assassinated, Helen is placed under the watch of retired spy Sam (Ben Whishaw). As the plot unfolds, she uncovers a far-reaching conspiracy linking the London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.

In a playful interview with The Guardian, Keira joked about the series’ departure from typical Christmas fare, saying, “If you’re feeling angry with your relatives and you want to see two possible psychopaths killing lots of people at Christmastime, this is the show to go for.”

Keira also reflected on the complexities of balancing work and motherhood, noting the “double faces” she wears in daily life. “One minute you’re at work with your work face on, and the next you’re on the phone with your kid, saying, ‘Oh baby, are you OK?'” she explained, adding that the experience of juggling both roles “made me giggle.”

With Black Doves, Keira Knightley continues to prove her versatility, taking on a complex role that contrasts sharply with her previous festive characters.