Freedom of Model Town carnage perpetrators led to ‘Islamabad massacre’: PTI

Party’s spokesperson slams ministers for spreading lies to conceal truth

Vows PTI’s struggle for constitutional supremacy, rule of law, haqeeqi azadi to continue

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at the courtiers of the puppet regime for spreading falsehood pertaining to the ‘Islamabad massacre’, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the “November 26 bloodbath”, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, could have been prevented if those responsible for the Model Town carnage had been held accountable.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, in a strongly-worded reaction to the “stooges’ press conferences”, reiterated his party demand for an empowered high-level judicial commission to unearth the truth pertaining to the Islamabad massacre and ensure exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of this heinous crime so as no one could ever dare to commit such inhuman act again.

He noted that the ‘fake government’s’ desperation was evident from the series of press conferences held by government chatterbox ministers, who seemed more interested in spreading misinformation than addressing the facts surrounding the Islamabad carnage.

Waqas Akram recalled that PTI’s leadership had presented solid, documentary evidence related to the brutal murder of the party’s peaceful workers. Despite this, he stated that these deaf and dumb sycophants continued to spread lies, demonstrating a shocking lack of understanding of the severity of the situation.

PTI CIS further stated that the fascist regime mowed down 12 peaceful protesters and left over a hundred others severely injured and many workers remained unaccounted for, and their whereabouts were still unknown.

Waqas regretted that instead of taking responsibility, the government ministers were busy making insensitive remarks, further adding to the nation’s pain. He questioned the government’s confidence in their claims, pointing out that if they were truly convinced of their narrative, they would not have pressured hospitals like PIMS and Polyclinic to conceal the truth. Moreover, he added that they would not have detained journalists who were investigating the actual death toll from the November 26 midnight operation

He urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the Islamabad massacre to bring the orchestrators of the heinous crime to book, emphasizing that no law permitted a government to open fire on peaceful protesters. He argued that the constitution guaranteed the right to freedom of expression and peaceful demonstration.

Waqas flayed that the courtiers should be ashamed for spreading false information about the number of PTI workers killed, demanding that independent journalists be allowed to investigate the incident thoroughly, rather than being detained and silenced.

PTI CIS has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging the government to engage in a peaceful political competition instead of resorting to violence, adding that PTI, as the largest political party in Pakistan, has no links to banned outfits, unlike PML-N.

He criticized the government’s attempts to silence PTI through violence and intimidation, saying that such tactics would only strengthen the party’s resolve.

Waqas stressed that PTI would continue to fight for the supremacy of the constitution, upholding the rule of law, and real independence as well as the earliest release of unlawfully incarcerated PTI workers and leaders, including party founder Imran Khan, despite the adversarial circumstances.