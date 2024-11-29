Taylor Swift fuming over Travis Kelce’s habit of ‘oversharing’

Travis Kelce seemingly made Taylor Swift upset with his recent podcast.

The NFL athlete off the field comments burned the internet for all the improper reasons.

The Kansas City Chiefs on his New Heights podcast in October have made bizarre comments about intimacy that has resurfaced, allegedly causing tension in his relationship with a pop superstar.

During the episode, a fan sought advice on reigniting intimacy in a relationship, prompting Travis to offer suggestions, including role-playing and visiting a novelty store.

While Kelce’s fans enjoyed his intimacy candidness, the comments didn’t sit well with Swift.

As per RadarOnline, the singer was “appalled” by Kelce’s remarks, which she found off the track.

Swift, who has a powerful squeaky-clean persona, is having difficulty to deal with Kelce’s unfiltered and unbothered remarks.

According to the insider, “She’s already been growing tired of his potty mouth, and these remarks only made things worse.”

The actual problem is not the remarks that Kelce made but, it’s basically the critics point of view, suggesting Kelce’s comments risk damaging Swift’s reputation.

“It’s a terrible look for Taylor,” the source added, noting that her brand doesn’t align with Kelce’s off-the-cuff humour.

However, none of the star has publicly addressed these comments.