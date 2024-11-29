Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ questions give PTSD to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is trying to avoid media queries related to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs as she’s getting PTSD over his name.

A source close to Marry Me star spilled to National Enquirer, “Jennifer is ignoring all questions about Diddy.”

However, the source claimed JLo “can’t ignore the anxiety that comes every time his name is mentioned”.

“Lopez is at the point now where she’s getting PTSD over it,” revealed an insider.

The source opened up that JLo, who dated Combs from 1999 to 2001, didn’t want to talk publicly about the rapper, who was arrested for his involvement in sexual trafficking, prostitution as well as sexual assault cases.

“It’s no secret they had a very volatile relationship, but she doesn’t want to talk about it and is desperately hoping it will all just go away,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet that JLo is “terrified when this will all end as far as her involvement goes”.

“She’ll be formally interrogated,” added an insider.

It’s speculated that JLo might know about Combs’ misdeeds but Thea de Sousa, who worked with Lopez on Maid in Manhattan, revealed she didn’t have any idea.

“If you knew Jennifer Lopez, if you ever worked with her like I did, or if you were close with people who are like family to her like I am, you would know she did not have any idea about Diddy,” said de Sousa.

She told the outlet, “JLo barely drinks, she is not a partier, she isn’t a good time girl, she is a workaholic who uplifts [women] and who was charmed by him for a brief time in her life.”

Meanwhile, Combs is waiting for his May 2025 trafficking trial, per source.