Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Final Decision About Moving From US

Recent rumors about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning a move to Portugal have been dispelled, with sources confirming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to continue their life in California. Despite previous speculation and their desire to be closer to the UK, the couple has chosen not to relocate to Europe, even on a part-time basis.

According to a close source, the property in Portugal was bought primarily as an investment and a potential holiday retreat, rather than a new family home. “The villa in Portugal is more an investment than anything else and construction hasn’t even been completed yet,” the source explained.

Furthermore, speculation that the recent U.S. presidential election results might influence their decision to move has been dismissed. The rumor that President-Elect Donald Trump’s victory could have spurred a move turned out to be unfounded. “Harry and Meghan are not fazed by the comments Trump made because they believe they have done everything correctly,” the insider added, highlighting that the couple’s roots are now firmly planted in the U.S., with their son Archie having just started school.

As of now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not publicly commented on these reports. It remains to be seen if they will address these rumors, but for the time being, they appear content with their life in America, focusing on their family and various professional commitments.

