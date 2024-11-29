COAS visits NCTC, reviews Pak-China joint exercise Warrior-VIII

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi on Friday and interacted with the participating troops of Pak – China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII between Pakistan Army and Peoples’ Liberation Army of China.

According to the military’s media wing – the ISPR, the COAS was briefed on the scope & conduct of the exercise. The COAS also interacted with participants of the exercise.

He appreciated the professionalism and high morale of participants being displayed during the Joint Exercise.

Pak – China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII commenced on 19 November 2024. Three weeks long Exercise in Counter Terrorism domain is 8th in the series of bilateral exercise being conducted annually.

Earlier, upon arrival at NCTC Pabbi, COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps.

Pakistan Army and China Peoples Liberation Army (CPLA) jointly conducted the eighth annual anti-terrorism Warrior-8 Exercise.

This is the eighth exercise conducted by Pakistan and CPLA annually while preparation of this Exercise was started from last month in China. This exercise will be concluded in three weeks.

Smartly contingents of Chinese Peoples Liberation Army were arrived in Pakistan on November 18, 2024 to participate in annual Warrior-8 Exercise.

Inauguration ceremony was held in National Counter Terrorism Centre Pabbi on November 21, 2024 where latest weapons and individual and team-level training attracted general public.

Defence officials of both brotherly neighboring countries agreed on basic planning of this exercise. This exercise will pave way for strengthening professional training and strategic ties between the two neighboring countries.

Different training about clearance operation, gun fire, drone training, snipper training and company-level training was part of this Exercise.