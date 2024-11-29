Barrister Zafar, Asad Qaiser deny ‘any’ change in PTI’s leadership

Both leaders describe reports claiming that Imran Khan removed Gohar Ali Khan and appointed Asad Qaiser as PTI chairman as false

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Ali Zafar and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday denied reports claiming change in the top leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Islamabad, describing all such reports as rumours.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Barrister Zafar refuted the rumours, clarifying, “A fake news attributed to me is making rounds that Asad Qaiser and Ali Muhammad Khan have been appointed chairman and secretary general. I have not given any such statement.”

The denial comes after reports surfaced suggesting that Imran Khan had removed Barrister Gohar Ali Khan from the position of PTI chairman and nominated Asad Qaiser, the former National Assembly speaker, as his replacement.

These reports further claimed that Khan’s decision was aimed at giving seasoned leaders an opportunity to lead the party through its current turmoil.

Reports also indicated that PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja had resigned after the protest, though some sources suggest his resignation was forced by the party leadership. Speculation has grown that Raja’s resignation could be followed by further departures within the party.

On the other hand, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser also denied the reports about his nomination as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman.

While refuting the reports of being nominated by PTI founder Imran Khan, Asad Qaiser said that the decision regarding the post of secretary general will be taken after holding consultations with the incarcerated party founder.

His statement came soon after reports emerged that Imran Khan had removed Barrister Gohar Ali Khan from the post of party chairman and nominated Asad Qaiser to replace him.

Salman Akram Raja resigns as PTI secretary general

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja resigned from his position on Thursday, following continuous criticism of his leadership.

According to reports from Express News, Raja’s resignation came after sustained pressure and dissatisfaction from within the party, particularly regarding his handling of protests.

Raja had been nominated for the position of PTI Secretary General following the resignation of former Secretary General Omar Ayub, who officially stepped down on September 7.

However, despite his nomination by PTI founder Imran Khan, Raja had not yet been formally appointed to the role, leaving the position vacant for over two months.

In response to Raja’s resignation, PTI’s senior leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan urged Raja to continue in his role, stressing that this was not the time to step down. “People will continue to criticise, but you must keep working,” he stated, urging Raja to remain steadfast in the face of criticism.

Party sources indicated that Raja faced criticism from several senior PTI leaders, particularly regarding his leadership during the party’s recent protests.

Some party members expressed dissatisfaction with his management of the situation, especially during the Lahore protest, where he had been tasked with leading the PTI convoy to Islamabad.

After the roadblocks were set up, Raja shifted the protest plan to Lahore, but was unable to mobilise sufficient party workers, which led to further criticism.

PTI leaders, including Khan himself, have come under fire after the protest at D-Chowk ended without the release of the party founder, who remains incarcerated.

Since the authorities launched a sweeping operation to detain party protesters, hundreds of PTI workers have been arrested, leading to heightened criticism of the party’s current direction.

Despite the crackdown, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced that the PTI would continue its sit-ins across Pakistan, vowing to push for the release of Imran Khan and uphold the party’s stance on democracy and rule of law.

PTI political committee consults over situation after party protest

A meeting of the political committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad held consultations over the situation after the party’s protest.

The meeting also considered over legal steps after alleged losses of life in incidents during the protest.

The party likely to announce black day after the protest incidents. The PTI is expected to announce soon a formal line of action in this regard.

A day earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced that the PTI will continue its sit-in across Pakistan despite the crackdown against party workers in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference in Mansehra, Ali Amin Gandapur claimed that the PTI has always held peaceful protests, upholding the supremacy of law and democracy.

He said the PTI workers were subjected to violence and their peaceful protest was met with gunfire when they protested against these injustices. The chief minister made it clear that the sit-in will continue until the party’s demands are met.