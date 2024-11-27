Bushra Bibi, Gandapur, and PTI leaders booked in seven new cases in Attock

ISLAMABAD: Former first lady Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and several other senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been booked in seven new cases in Attock, following the recent violent protests in the region.

The cases, filed across three police stations in Attock, include charges under 23 different sections, such as terrorism, attempt to murder, vandalism, and other offenses. Among the prominent PTI figures booked are Bushra Bibi, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, former president Arif Alvi, and several other PTI lawmakers.

The FIRs accuse the suspects of “snatching” tear gas, anti-riot kits, and mobile phones from policemen during PTI protests. These new cases follow a wave of legal actions against PTI leadership, including its founder Imran Khan, who, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and KP CM Gandapur, was previously implicated in multiple cases related to the protests.

The cases are registered under anti-terrorism laws, reflecting the escalating tensions between PTI supporters and the federal government.

The first report, filed at Taxila Police Station, accuses the accused of orchestrating violent protests, obstructing government operations, and damaging property. Charges include violations of Section 144, destruction of both private and public property, and incitement to violence.

A separate case filed in Faisalabad implicates Imran Khan and 45 other individuals in damaging government vehicles, assaulting police officers, and setting fire to a motorcycle during the protests.

Police reports suggest that Khan, currently detained in Adiala Jail, directed these actions and instructed PTI leaders to spearhead the “march on Islamabad,” further fueling the unrest.