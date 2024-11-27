Entertainment

Ben Affleck Gets Back to Work With Matt Damon Amid Jennifer Lopez Case

By Agencies

Ben Affleck is getting back in his groove as he was spotted with pal Matt Damon filming for their new movie RIP, together.

The 52-year-old actor looked happy as she showed off his flexed his muscular figure on set, while filming an action scene, on Tuesday, November 26th.

The Daredevil star sported a fitted grey shirt and jeans showing off a police badge as he chatted with his long-time best friend, who was wearing a police jacket.

The duo was joined by the cast and crew of the upcoming movie while they filmed outside a house.

RIP follows a group of cops in Miami who discover a huge amount of cash which attracts the attention of common public, making them concerned about who they rely on.

The movie is being produced by Affleck and Damon through their Artists Equity production which they launched in November 2022.

The production company also released the 2024 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told featuring Affleck’s estranged wife Jennifer Lopez.

