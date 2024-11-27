Kate Middleton, Prince William Avoid Major Risk With Sensible Move

The royal couple have planned a low-key family Christmas at Sandringham as they want to make it a family event amid ongoing health crisis and security fears, according to a new report.

The heir to the British throne and his wife Princess Catherine are focusing all the festivities around their three young children.

However, They will take part in the traditional celebration at the royal estate in Norfolk for Catherine’s first Christmas since her battle with cancer.

King Charles III’s former butler Grant Harrold told the New York Post: “Last Christmas she was probably aware that something wasn’t quite right, so I imagine it was quite a tough Christmas.”

Catherine underwent abdominal surgery in mid-January 2023 and was later diagnosed with cancer. She was treated with chemotherapy and has since recovered and returned to work.

Harrold added of the couple’s Christmas plans: “[This year is going to be] more positive, based on what we’ve been told. It will be like any other Christmas, focused on the young family. They’re very family-orientated, like the late queen, so that will be their focus.”

He also revealed the couple and their children will likely arrive at the estate on the day before Christmas Eve and spend the holidays there.

Catherine is currently busy putting together a special carol concert at Westminster Abbey on December 6 which will be broadcast on TV and attended by members of the royal family as well as invited guests.