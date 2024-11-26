Xi calls for enhanced China-Singapore cooperation

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Senior Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong in Beijing on Tuesday, calling for further synergy of development strategies and enhanced cooperation.

Commending the remarkable achievements Singapore made during Lee’s tenure as prime minister, Xi spoke highly of Lee’s long-term support for China-Singapore cooperation. The two sides established an all-round, high-quality, future-oriented partnership last year, setting a strategic course for the development of bilateral ties, Xi said.

Noting that next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore, Xi called on the two countries to strengthen high-level exchanges and deepen cooperation in various fields so as to deliver more benefits to the two peoples and make greater contributions to regional peace and prosperity.

As this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Suzhou Industrial Park, Xi said the park has set a good example of cooperation between the two countries and is also an important witness to Singapore’s deep involvement in China’s reform and opening up.

China will always focus on running its own affairs well and is confident in maintaining long-term economic growth and achieving high-quality development, he said, welcoming Singapore to continue to be a pioneer in cooperation with China.

He called for making good use of the platform of bilateral cooperation mechanism meetings, operating major cooperation projects at a high level, and seizing the opportunities of digital and green development to continue to write a new chapter in China-Singapore cooperation in the new era.

Emphasizing the importance of upholding solidarity, cooperation, openness, and inclusiveness, he said China stands ready to work with Singapore to practice true multilateralism, safeguard global fairness and justice, resist group antagonism, division, and confrontation, and build an Asian community with a shared future.