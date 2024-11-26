Princess Kate To Participate In First State Visit Since Cancer Recovery

Princess Kate will play a prominent role during the upcoming state visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani. The royal couple will join King Charles and Queen Camilla to host the distinguished guests during their visit to the UK on December 3-4.

On the first day of the visit, Kate and William will greet the Qatari royals at their residence and accompany them to Horse Guards Parade for a ceremonial welcome. The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher will then join a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace, where they will be received by a Guard of Honour featuring the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards and the Band of the Irish Guards.

The royals will view a special exhibition in the Picture Gallery showcasing items from the Royal Collection Trust and Turquoise Mountain Foundation with ties to Qatar. The Amir will also visit Westminster Abbey and later travel to the Palace of Westminster, where he will be welcomed by senior parliamentary figures. That evening, Charles and Camilla will host a glittering state banquet at Buckingham Palace, though Kate is not expected to attend.

The state visit continues with the Amir’s trip to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and a meeting with the Prime Minister at No. 10 Downing Street. Meanwhile, Princess Kate will turn her attention to her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 6. This year’s event will celebrate individuals who have shown kindness, love, and empathy across the UK, marking her first festive engagement since completing chemotherapy earlier this year.

Kensington Palace shared: “The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities.”