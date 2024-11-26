Princess Kate And Prince William’s Family Aura Goes Viral

A video showcasing Princess Kate, Prince William, and their children arriving at a memorial service for Prince Philip has gone viral on TikTok, with fans admiring the family’s “aura.” The footage, taken in March 2022 at Westminster Abbey, captures the royals attending the service held in honor of the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April 2021.

The video, captioned simply as “Aura,” has garnered over 499,000 views and 22,000 likes. Fans were quick to praise the family, with one commenter writing, “I can feel their aura through the screen,” while another added, “Princess Catherine is giving 80’s vibes.”

For the occasion, Princess Kate wore a navy-blue polka-dot dress by Alessandra Rich, paired with a Lock & Co hat and pearl earrings from Princess Diana’s collection. Prince George and Princess Charlotte accompanied their parents, enhancing the family’s unified and elegant image.

The memorial took place during preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, less than a year after Prince Philip’s passing. The queen’s declining health and heartfelt reflections on her late husband added an emotional backdrop to the event.

In her Christmas message later that year, the queen poignantly acknowledged the difficulty of celebrating without loved ones, saying, “Although it’s a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why.”

The viral clip underscores the public admiration for the Wales family, whose grace and composure continue to captivate audiences worldwide.