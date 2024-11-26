Imran asks party supporters to stay steady until ‘all demands met’

Fight until the last ball, and we will not back down despite opposition, oppression: PTI founder

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Tuesday showered his party’s supporters in D-Chowk with praise, asking them to stay afloat and steadfast in their protest until their demands are met.

In a statement shared on his official X account on Tuesday, the PTI expressed gratitude to the Pakistani nation and PTI activists for standing up for their rights and engaging in peaceful protests against what he described as a “mafia” that has taken control of the country.

“I salute the Pakistani nation and PTI workers who are standing for their rights, protesting peacefully, and demanding real freedom in the face of the mafia imposed on this country,” Khan wrote.

The PTI founder stated that his message to his team was clear: “Fight until the last ball, and we will not back down until our demands are fulfilled.” He reiterated the party’s resolve to push forward with their protests, regardless of the opposition.

Khan accused the authorities of violence against protesters, claiming that police and Rangers forces, under the direction of interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, fired upon PTI workers and used tear gas, resulting in injuries. He demanded accountability for the actions taken against the demonstrators.

“Not only were the citizens peaceful, but they also assisted the Rangers, police, and personnel in providing rescue efforts,” Khan said, condemning the use of force against peaceful protesters.

Khan called on PTI’s social media volunteers to continue shedding light on the injustice and the party’s demands, stressing the global nature of the struggle. “The world must know about the oppression we are facing,” he stated.

Regarding the possibility of facing military courts, Khan expressed confidence, stating, “I am not afraid of military courts and will not back down from our demands. Whatever they need to do, let them do it.”

In a final call to action, Khan urged all Pakistanis to join the ongoing protests, underscoring that the movement was crucial for the survival of the nation and the quest for true freedom.

“All protesters must remain peaceful, united, and steadfast until our demands are met. This is the struggle for Pakistan’s survival and true independence,” he declared.