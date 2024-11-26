David And Victoria Beckham Give Couple Goals as They Post Viral Photos of Working Out Together

David Beckham, 49, once again turned heads with a mid-workout snap that showcased his impressive six-pack. The former footballer shared the image on Instagram Monday, crediting his wife, Victoria Beckham, for capturing the striking photo during their morning gym session.

In the picture, David flaunts his toned physique while wearing grey workout shorts and a beanie hat, mid-set on a gym machine. He captioned the post: “Good morning workout with my wife & her [camera] @victoriabeckham [pink love heart emoji].”

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, praising Victoria’s behind-the-camera skills. “Victoria doing God’s work as per,” one follower joked. Another wrote, “Posh, doing her bit for humanity!” while a third dubbed her “the unsung hero of this fine Monday.”

The Beckhams are well-known for their dedication to fitness, with state-of-the-art gyms in their luxury properties, including a Miami penthouse and a West London townhouse. The couple often works out together, sharing glimpses of their strength training sessions with fans.

Victoria has been vocal about her fitness routine, previously revealing on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Podcast that she exercises five days a week for 90 minutes to prepare mentally for her day. “For me, being healthy and strict about the way I eat and work out is what I have to do,” she said.

David and Victoria’s commitment to health and wellness continues to inspire fans worldwide, and this latest gym photo proves their dedication is as strong as ever.