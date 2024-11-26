Entertainment

Kim Kardashian faces backlash on Demi Moore’s ‘The Substance’ review

By Agencies

Kim Kardashian has recently faced online backlash for her views on Demi Moore’s movie, The Substance.

Earlier this month, the SKIMS founder took to social media and shared her reflections on the movie in an Instagram Story.

She wrote, “Watched The Substance with Demi Moore. The visuals are amazing and she looks so amazing!”

The movie’s official account shared the screenshot of Kim’s insta story on X (Twitter), assuring fans that it’s real in their caption.

Kim Kardashian faces online backlash on Demi Moore’s ‘The Substance’ review

However, some of the netizens felt Kim missed the point of Demi’s horror movie.

One user wrote, “Kim I… think you missed the point.”

Another remarked, “Of course Kim’s takeaway from The Substance is that Demi Moore looks amazing.”

A third user said, “Kim K saying The Substance is great after 5 minutes of the film is the funniest thing ever.”

A fourth quipped, “This is like when celebs started talking about how much they loved Parasite.”

Other user joked, “The biggest satire I have seen.”

“This is sort of like an AI watching the Terminator,” declared a fifth user.

Previous article
Shakira shares major reason behind giving away her purple car
Next article
David And Victoria Beckham Give Couple Goals as They Post Viral Photos of Working Out Together
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Meghan Markle’s ‘strange’ move to get Prince Harry’s attention sparks crtiticism

Meghan Markle stepped in to guide her husband, Prince Harry, at a public event last November after he appeared distracted, according to a body...

Robbie Williams Reflects on Family Illnesses and Emotional Journey in New Biopic

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti excite fans with engagement rumours

Prince William takes stern action to protect Kate Middleton, children

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.