Jason Momoa’s Holiday Tradition: Why Barbra Streisand Is Key to His Christmas Cheer

Jason Momoa, the beloved actor and star, recently opened up about his cherished holiday traditions, revealing a deep love for Barbra Streisand’s music during the festive season.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the 45-year-old actor shared his fondness for Streisand’s classic holiday tunes, crediting them as an essential part of his Christmas celebrations. “Every year, Christmas doesn’t start until Barbra sings it,” Momoa remarked. “I’m a huge fan.”

Momoa’s connection to Streisand’s music stems from childhood memories. “My mom used to play me Barbra Streisand, her Christmas album, and so I put that on repeat,” he said, referencing the iconic 1967 release *A Christmas Album*. “That’s our go-to, me and my mom.”

Looking ahead to the holiday season, Momoa expressed his excitement about festive foods and family traditions. “For me, it’s pumpkin pie and sweet potato pie,” he shared, adding that these treats are staples of his Thanksgiving celebrations.

When it comes to Christmas, the actor’s enthusiasm turns to outdoor winter activities. “I’m pretty excited to be playing in the snow,” Momoa said. “I’ll throw some snowballs, get some snowboarding in.”

Despite being born in tropical Hawaii, Momoa’s upbringing in Iowa gave him a strong appreciation for snowy winters. “I was born in Hawaii and raised in Iowa, so I think if I was just in Hawaii, I wouldn’t experience this [feeling],” he explained. “I got to have snow, man.”

This year, the holiday spirit will be even more special for Momoa as he plans to celebrate with his family. He revealed plans to gather in Montana with his two children, son Nakoa-Wolf and daughter Lola, whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Bonet. “I’ll be getting my mom out to Montana and my babies and some of their friends,” Momoa said. “We’re going to go snowmobiling. My son’s got it down pretty good, so I’ll just be teaching my daughter a little bit more.”

From Streisand’s timeless music to snow-filled adventures, Momoa’s holiday traditions beautifully blend nostalgia, family bonding, and seasonal joy.