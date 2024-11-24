November 24, dawn of a new era for Pakistan: PTI

Nation all-set to break chains of slavery, crumble walls of tyranny: Spokesperson

Says Khan a true guardian of people’s mandate, champion of democracy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson fired a broadside at the Sharif family’s courtiers, declaring November 24 as the dawn of a new era, when the shackles of oppression and slavery started shattering and the walls of tyranny crumbling.

PTI Spokesperson blasted the government for turning Islamabad into an open prison blocking the peaceful protestors from entering the federal capital.

He lamented that over two million Islamabad residents were being held hostage behind a barricade of 220 containers.

Reacting to the chatterbox ministers and the sycophants, PTI Spokesperson lashed out at the puppet government for converting the entire country into the fortress while keeping airports open for their own escape routes, which was a clear indication of their growing fear. However, he made it clear that the people would not let them escape this time around and would be held accountable for their transgressions and corruption practices.

PTI Spokesperson lambasted the cowardly loyalists of the fugitive hiding in London, who resorted to verbal attacks from the safety of the container barricades. He threw down the gauntlet, daring them to emerge from their hiding and face the people openly.

PTI Spokesperson said that the illegitimate government unleashed a reign of terror and violated sanctity of four walls to silent PTI Chairman-for-life Imran Khan’s loyalists. He went on to say that the inept and presentative government compounded the miseries of inflation-weary and poverty-stricken masses manifold because they ruined the country economically, socially and politically.

PTI Spokesperson pledged that the nation was united in its determination to break free from the corrupt and power-hungry ruling elite, who plunged Pakistan into chaos and lawlessness. He vowed that a massive wave of public support would sweep away the selfish and greedy rulers, paving the way for the realization of haqeeqi azadi.

He stated that the mandate thieves nurtured in the lap of dictatorship would ultimately face the public wrath and the people would hold them accountable for their wrong deeds.

PTI Spokesperson emphasized that PTI Founder Imran Khan was the true guardian of the people’s mandate and the champion of democracy that was the reason people stood by him, and together they would rid the country form these powers grabbers to bring about the much-needed change.

PTI Spokesperson reaffirmed the party’s unwavering commitment to fighting for the people’s rights and Pakistan’s future, no matter the obstacles.

He also lambasted the puppet government for attempting to silence the people’s voices through intimidation, violence, and brutality. However, PTI Spokesperson asserted that these tactics would not serve their purpose rather it would further fuel the fire and no power on earth could stop the revolution come what may.