Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Shocking Trailer For New Netflix Docuseries Unveiled | Watch Here

Netflix has just released the trailer for “POLO,” the upcoming docuseries produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Set to premiere on December 10, the series will delve into the lives of polo players, showcasing their experiences on and off the field through a dramatic narrative.

“POLO” is a five-part series produced through the couple’s Archewell Productions. The trailer, available on YouTube, teases the series’ focus on the high-stakes world of polo, particularly during the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida. Viewers can expect an intimate look at the personal and professional challenges faced by players, including a young talent pushed by his father, a former golfer who has made sacrifices for his polo career, and a legendary father-son duo.

Meghan, known for her fondness for dramatic television, humorously mentioned her participation in the series could be seen as an “audition for Real Housewives in Montecito” during her chat with Andy Cohen on her Archetypes podcast. The series promises to provide a glimpse into the sport’s rigorous demands and the lifestyle that accompanies it.

Prince Harry’s involvement in polo and his friendship with Argentine polo star Nacho Figueras, who also features in the series, highlights the personal connections underpinning the project. Figueras has been a close friend to Prince Harry since 2007 and attended his and Meghan’s wedding in 2018.

This new series follows the success of their previous projects, “Harry & Meghan” and “Heart of Invictus,” which have provided audiences with a closer look at their lives and initiatives. With “POLO,” the Sussexes continue their journey in media production, sharing compelling narratives from the glamorous world of polo.